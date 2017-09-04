Sheffield competitors praised for making special Olympics such a success

The acheivement of sporting heroes who starred in the Special Olympics in Sheffield were celebrated at a VIP reception.

More than 80 of the 2,600 athletes who competed in the games attended the event at Sheffield Town Hall.

Sam Heywood with his bronze medal from the Special Olympics.

Lord Mayor Coun Anne Murphy praised the competitors as ‘sporting heroes’ and said: “What a great way to share stories of a fabulous event that was enjoyed by so many.”

Coun Mary Lea, the council’s cabinet member for culture, parks and leisure, said: “It was amazing to see thousands of athletes’ sporting achievements, and we wanted to celebrate their success and show them how much we enjoyed watching them.”

Many of the athletes were grateful to the host city and the support they received throughout the games.

Matthew Davis, aged 14, from Rotherham, represented Yorkshire and Humberside in basketball and was overwhelmed with the support.

He said: “It was really enjoyable and we got loads of support from all over the country. It was a good experience to have, you also got to meet new people, make new friends and have fun.”

Sam Heywood, 25, from Sheffield, whose football team won a bronze medal, said: “I was very proud and excited to take part. I enjoyed playing with my team and everybody enjoyed themselves.

“I can’t wait to play next time and maybe win the gold or silver medal.”

Tom Brennan, 28, of the Yorkshire and Humberside team, who won silver in the long jump, said: “It was fantastic to see my family and friends cheer me on. My girlfriend also came to watch which made me really proud to take part.”