Sheffield charity volunteer raises over £1K for bowel disease patients

A charity worker who suffers from a bowel disease has thanked the hospital she credits with keeping her alive.

Sam Cleasby, who is a volunteer for the Crohns and Colitis UK South Yorkshire group, writes about her struggles with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) on her blog - which is called So Bad Ass.

Sam, who writes candidly about her condition and how it affects her life, said: “I have Ulcerative Colitis and after surgery to remove my large intestine, I now have a permanent ostomy bag.

“The treatment and care I have received from Sheffield hospitals has been second to none, from my surgeon, Mr Brown through to the nurses, specialised IBD nurses and all the staff, they have been amazing.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be here today.”

To say thank you, Sam recently ran a race night at Hillsborough Social Club, along with the five other volunteers from the Crohns and Colitis UK South Yorkshire group, to raise as much money as possible to help people like her.

In total, £1151.31 was raised through the event.

Sam said: “We were over the moon when we added up the totals.

“We haven’t decided yet what the money we raise will be used for, but we will speak to our local hospitals and IBD teams and ask what we could fund and where the money will help.

“But every penny will go to supporting the people of South Yorkshire who have Crohns or Colitis.”

Currently, 300,000 people in the UK suffer from IBD.

To find out more, please go online and visit www.facebook.com/CrohnsandColitisUKSouthYorkshireGroup site.