Sheffield care home put in special measures for second time

A Sheffield care home has been branded ‘inadequate’ by inspectors for the second time in less than two years.

The Laurels and The Limes Care Home in Broomhill has again been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission.

Inspectors gave the lowest score for safety and said the home was managed to an inadequate standard.

A CQC report found the home had a ‘good’ level of care but ‘required improvement’ on effectiveness and responsiveness.

Inspectors found several breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

It is the second time in three inspections the home has been placed into special measures.

Residents told the inspectors they ‘felt safe’ but the report said people were ‘not always safeguarded from the risk of harm’. Previous failures on medicine storage had not improved.

The report said: “We checked that improvements had been made in the safe handling of medicines. We saw that insufficient improvement had been taken to achieve compliance.

“We found the service continued to not have appropriate arrangements in place to manage medicines to ensure people were protected from the risks associated with medicines.”

Inspectors said they ‘could not be confident’ residents were cared for by suitably qualified staff who had been ‘properly assessed’.

The report added: “The service was not well-led. During the inspection we identified two continued breaches and three new breaches of the Health and Social Care Act 2008. This showed the registered provider had failed to make sufficient improvement to reach and sustain compliance.

“We found the checks completed by the registered provider to assess and improve the quality of the service were not effective to ensure people were protected against the risk of inappropriate or unsafe care.”

A spokesman for the home said: “The residents of The Laurels and The Limes and their family members told inspectors of the safe and caring environment at the care home.

“The report says residents are ‘treated with dignity and respect’, while residents and relatives said they are ‘so confident in the staff team’ and feel ‘secure’.

“We are, therefore, deeply disappointed the report has labelled the home ‘inadequate’. The management team and staff at the care home work hard to provide a safe, comfortable and caring environment for our residents.

“Following the CQC report, we have carried out an internal review and taken action to address the findings. We have submitted an action plan to the CQC and look forward to a follow-up inspection in the next six months.”