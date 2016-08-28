Sheffield care home branded ‘inadequate’

A Sheffield care home has been branded ‘inadequate’ after a government watchdog discovered a series of failures.

Broomcroft House Care Home, on Ecclesall Road South, in Whirlow, was rated by the Care Quality Commission as unsafe, ineffective, unresponsive and not well-led by management.

Out of five categories, four were given the lowest rating.

Inspectors found seven breaches of the Health and Social Care Act.

The home was found to be in continued breach of four regulations identified at an inspection on March 30, 2015, and a further three breaches were found at a visit on April 2 last year.

The home has now been placed in special measures and the CQC has warned Bupa to improve.

In March, officials found there was no registered manager and medicines which should have been refrigerated were not being stored safely.

The health watchdog also said staff ‘did not consistently treat people with respect and dignity’ and a person responsible for the shift could not provide the accident and safeguarding logs.

Staff were not always given enough support through regular supervision and appraisal.

But residents said they ‘felt safe’ and staff were ‘compassionate in their approach’.

A CQC inspector said: “Our findings were that risks presented by people were not adequately managed, meaning they were placed at risk of avoidable harm.

“Sufficient numbers of staff who were suitably qualified, competent, skilled and experienced were not deployed to meet those risks.

“In contrast however, we observed some staff interact in a warm and friendly way with people, taking time to speak with them asking if they were comfortable and warm enough.”

CQC deputy chief inspector Debbie Westhead said: “As this is an inadequate service, we will return within six months to re-inspect and if we find no improvements have been made we will look at enforcing to ensure people receive safe, effective and compassionate care.

“We have received an action plan from the provider and are working closely with the local authority to monitor the service. If we receive any information of concern we will not hesitate to take immediate action.”

A Bupa spokesman said: “We took immediate action to address the issues raised in March by the CQC.

“We have a new management team in place, improved systems for the dispensing of medicines and have enhanced support and training for our staff. We have also extended our programme of activities.

“The health and wellbeing of our residents is our top priority and we have been working hard to make the best improvements possible.”