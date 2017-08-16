Rehab centre gets a £250,000 boost

A new rehabilitation centre which helps people to recover from serious illness and injuries has secured a £250,000 loan.

STEPS Rehabilitation, which opened earlier this year in Sheffield, aims to be a national centre of excellence for adults recovering from brain or spinal injuries and complex trauma.

The facility has been launched by sisters Toria Chan and Jules Leahy to address the lack of facilities for younger patients in need of intensive rehabilitation.

Toria Chan, clinical director, said: “A six-year dream has come to fruition and the ability to work with patients and our hand-picked team in a purpose-built facility, with my footprint on much of the clinical design, makes all the hard work in getting here seem worthwhile.

“We can now offer patients the tools with which to push their recovery to its pinnacle.”

The loan was given to the duo from NPIF – Enterprise Ventures Debt Finance, which is managed by Enterprise Ventures and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund. The sisters and their directors have invested over £1.6 million to build a state-of-the-art centre with 23 bedrooms, a large physio gym, hydrotherapy pool, and music rooms off Abbeydale Road.

STEPS Rehabilitation offers both residential and day rehabilitation care for people, with the fees paid for by the NHS, insurers and clients’ compensation payments, as well as self funding clients too.

The facility has already recruited 35 staff and plans to create at least 30 more roles in the year ahead.

For further information, visit www.stepsrehabilitation.co.uk site.