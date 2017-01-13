Proceeds from little girl’s charity single for South Yorkshire hospice

A little girl with a big heart is donating the proceeds of her charity single to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, after winning the chance to record in a professional recording studio.

Abigail Lawrence has always been interested in music, and has been taking singing lessons since she was eight years old. At just 11 years old, her moment of fame came a little earlier than most, when she won a talent competition at the Winter Green pub in November. Abigail was given the chance to record a song in a professional studio and release it on iTunes and after the incredible experience she decided to donate the proceeds to Bluebell Wood.

Kerry, Abigail’s mum, said: “We first heard about Bluebell Wood at Alexandra Hanns’ Vocal Academy, where Abigail has lessons. During the school’s carol concert, Alex stood up and told us about all the wonderful things the hospice does.

“Once Abigail released her song – which is a cover of Reflection by Christina Aguilera – we realised that people were actually going to buy it, and that’s when she decided to raise money for Bluebell Wood. She made the decision all on her own, and I’m so incredibly proud of her.”

Abigail added: “I didn’t want the money – I had such an amazing time recording the track, I just wanted to give it to Bluebell Wood.”

Bluebell Wood cares for children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions; and their families. This includes end of life care, short breaks, music therapy, counselling, sibling support, home visits and more.

Anna Gott, Community Fundraiser, said: “We’re thrilled that Abigail has kindly chosen to donate the proceeds of her charity single to Bluebell Wood. Our vision is living with love and laughter and thanks to Abigail’s beautiful song our children will be able to keep making lots of happy memories with our Care Team.”

Abigail’s song is now available to buy on iTunes for just 99p, with all proceeds being donated to the children’s hospice. You can listen to her song here: Click here

To find out how you can help the hospice make more memories for the 250 children they care for, both in the community and at their hospice, please visit www.bluebellwood.org.