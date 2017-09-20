'Pro-active' response required to deal with £18m social care budget gap in Sheffield

Rising demand and a lack of Government funding will lead to an £18 million overspend on social care in Sheffield this year, according to council bosses.

The authority predicts it will be £11.5 million over budget on children's care services and a further £6.6 million on adult support by April 2018/19.

Jayne Ludlum.

This makes up the bulk of a projected £21.2 million overspend across the council, and a report to cabinet members this week said social care spending was therefore the key issue in financial planning for the coming months.

Executive directors for people Jayne Ludlum and resources Eugene Walker said there was a 'national crisis' and calls had repeatedly been made for the Government to fund social care on a 'proper sustainable basis'.

But even recent cash injections had not solved a problem caused by cuts to council budgets since the start of austerity seven years ago and a 'clear increase' in the number and complexity of people who need support

Council chief executive John Mothersole told councillors today that 84 per cent of children's services across the country were 'significantly' overspending.

John Mothersole.

"This moment has been long predicted and now needs to be dealt with through a proactive multi-year response," he added.

"If there is a positive, we are reporting this when there is time to recover the situation rather than reporting a situation that's spiralling out of control."

The report outlined measures the council could take to balance the budget, but warned it could take up to five years to achieve.

One is to manage and reduce demand for services, while another is to cut budgets in other services such as libraries and parks.

A further option is to dip into the council's £12 million in 'un-earmarked' reserves - on the basis that the emergency pot of funding is replenished over the next five years.

A combination of those is also under consideration.

Key to tackling the overspend on children's services, according to the report, is reducing the number of children in care through early intervention and prevention.

If, as a result, 125 children who would have been placed under council care are not, the council says it could save almost £17 million over five years.

Other work includes increasing the number of foster carers in the city, working better with partners and ensure the right number of properly-trained staff.

Prevention is also important in adult services. The council says it wants to move away from a 'crisis intervention model' and instead focus on access to universal services and early help.

Among the proposals are the development of an accommodation strategy to ensure people with disabilities or health issues have access to 'high quality' homes that are accessible and promote independence.

The authority also wants to promote Sheffield-based support organisations and work more closely with the NHS.

And cabinet today pledged to press Sheffield's MPs to raise the problem in Westminster.

But even with those measures in place the council says an overspend on adult social care will still exist in five years' time.