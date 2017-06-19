Mum helps to raise thousands for Sheffield maternity wing

A mum has thanked the hundreds of people who helped raised tens of thousands for the maternity unit which is treating her tiny daughter.

Kelly Harrison’s daughter Evie-May was born in April weighing just 3lb 1oz and is still being treated on the Neonatal Intensive Care unit at the Jessop Wing.

Kelly, along with Evie-May’s dad Adam Waddington, took part in a sponsored walk along with other fundraisers to raise over £30,000 for the dedicated maternity unit.

She said: “The first time I saw my baby was on a photograph. She had all these tubes over her face and in her arms and I didn’t realise just how tiny she was until I saw her that evening, six hours after she was born.

“I cried a lot and just kept thinking what if she doesn’t make it, but she is doing amazingly and touch wood, we haven’t had any complications.

“The care that the sisters, doctors, nurses and support workers give to not only my baby but to me and my partner too is second to none.

“These amazing people saved our baby girl’s life and for that we will be forever grateful. It is such a rollercoaster of emotions to go through and the support they offer is phenomenal. They are there to listen and to answer any questions and also a shoulder to cry on.”

Kelly’s family and friends took part in this year’s Jessops Superheroes, an annual walk organised by Sheffield Hospitals Charity to raise money for the wing. This year, it raised over £35,000.

To make a donation visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/jessopsappeal or text JESSOPS to 70660 to donate £3 to support families.