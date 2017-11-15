Liam takes the leap to raise funds for Sheffield charity with sponsored skydive

A man who is due to have a kidney transplant has plunged thousands of feet through the air to raise funds for hospital.

Liam Sheedy, aged 28, has raised more than £1500 for the Renal Department at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals by doing a skydive, as he prepares for his second transplant later this month.

Liam, from Shiregreen, was diagnosed with kidney failure a week before his twenty-first birthday. He needed emergency dialysis, followed by a transplant six months later.

He said: A week before my 21st birthday, I started to feel unwell with unbearable headaches, tiredness, dizziness and blurred vision. I went to A&E where I was diagnosed with kidney failure and rushed for emergency dialysis that night.

“I had my first transplant six months later. It was from somebody who had died and I’m forever grateful for it as it gave me three great years, but unfortunately the organ started to deteriorate. I’m now on dialysis again three times a week.

“I’ve been waiting for another kidney transplant since my last one started to fail, but shortly I’ll finally be getting a new one thanks to my mum who’ll be giving me one of hers. Nothing will ever be enough to repay her. She is without a doubt my hero.

“To say thank you to her, and the people who have looked after me, I decided to throw myself out of a plane. It’s always been on my bucket list and it was amazing.

“It was probably the best experience of my life so far and being able to raise money for a cause which means so much feels overwhelming.”

To donate, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/why-help-patients/kidney-disease.