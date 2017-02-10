Help to build a more mental health friendly Sheffield

A Sheffield group which supports people with mental health issues is urging people to submit their ideas on how to make life better for patients

Sheffield Flourish is a hub designed to support people who live with mental health conditions in building the lives they wish to lead.

Now, the people behind it are looking for ways to make the city more welcoming for the people they support.

Jo Eckersley, of Sheffield Flourish, said: “We are living in challenging and uncertain times but we firmly believe that from adversity can come creativity.

“Our city is full of talented people and groups who care about building a better future. We have to think big to achieve our ambitions, which is why we’re inviting people from across the city-region to share their ideas.”

People are asked to submit their ideas to the group by 5pm on March 3. A shortlist of five entries will be announced on March 20.

The winner will be awarded a £100 prize, and four runners up will receive £50 cash or a voucher.

Sheffield Flourish are looking for imaginative and enterprising ideas which challenge what we’ve become used to – and ideas which make the most of the people and resources in our city. However, they also want ideas to be frugal and realistic so it would be possible to make them happen.

Stories will be featured on the Sheffield Flourish website and the winner and runners up will be invited to share their story at one of the group’s events.

Submissions will be considered by people who live with and support people living with mental health conditions, including Sheffield Flourish’s editing panel and city leaders who have an influence on mental health services.

Entries are welcomed in different mediums including film, audio, photography and writing - as well as combinations of different mediums. Entries should be no more than 600 words, or two minutes, long.

Submissions should be sent with your name and a photo of yourself to sheffieldflourish@recoveryenterprises.co.uk with the subject line ‘competition’.