Gardening therapy helps the elderly at Sheffield care home

Residents at a Sheffield care home have been enjoying planting flowers as part of a horticultural therapy session.

The gardening activities have proven benefits for all elderly and particularly those with dementia – helping to reduce agitation, anxiety and improve wellbeing.

The residents of The Laurels and The Limes Care Home, on Manchester Road,enjoyed getting into the garden during the recent spell of good weather.

Horticultural therapist Caroline Cook ran a range of activities, including planting and sowing, decorating plant pots and flower arranging.

Caroline works with care homes and day centres with elderly residents throughout South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

She said: “I am passionate about seeing older people’s quality of life improved by working with plants and nature and having access to the outside.

“Residents at The Laurels and The Limes Care Home thoroughly enjoyed getting outside, enjoying the lovely weather and taking part in the activities. We do a range of activities, depending on residents’ interests, and link with the seasons to encourage reminiscence, which is hugely beneficial for those living with dementia.”

Louise Spooner, home manager at The Laurels, said: “Our residents had a great time taking part in the horticultural activities.

“All activities that bring back memories have a hugely positive effect, helping to improve their overall wellbeing, as well as reduce agitation and anxiety.”

Anyone interested in running the sessions with Caroline can email info@gardeningwithcaroline.co.uk.