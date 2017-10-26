Former addicts enjoy being substance free at Doncaster prom

A service that supports people to overcome their drug and alcohol addictions held its first ever prom night.

New Beginnings, a specialist detox and rehabilitation unit, which is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services, hosted the Recovery Prom recently at its building on Marshall Avenue, Balby.

Over 30 people who have used and benefited from the service came together at a to celebrate being free from substances as part of national recovery month.

Team Leader for Aspire New Beginnings Lesley Chrimes said: “We wanted to celebrate the challenges that people have overcome.

“We are very pleased that the prom was such a great success and demonstrated that you can still have a great time without the need for drugs or alcohol.

“The idea for the recovery prom came from one of our recovery workers who generously donated their time and helped fund the whole event which was fantastic.”

As well as providing specialist treatment to help people beat their addiction, the unit offers a programme to support their emotional needs, and uses a variety of therapies such as acupuncture and mindfulness.

Lesley added: “Simple things such as eating healthy food, engaging in exercise, and even a little laughter therapy can all improve your overall health and wellbeing and improve your mood.”

To talk to someone in confidence about drug or alcohol issues, please visit Aspire’s live chat at: www.aspire.community, or ring 01302 730956.