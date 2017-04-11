Flu-fighting NHS staff in Sheffield scoop award

Staff from NHS England are celebrating after scooping a prize for spreading the word about the flu vaccination.

Members of the Sheffield Seasonal Flu Operational Group took the Flu Fighter Plus award at the event run by NHS Employers.

The team worked with a range of organisations, including staff from Sheffield City Council, NHS trusts, Child Health Records Department and Intrahealth to raise awareness of the importance of the flu vaccination among vulnerable people in Sheffield.

Working together meant there was an increased uptake of the vaccination.

NHS England’s Screening and Immunisation Co-ordinator, Rachel Staniforth, said: “I want to thank everyone who worked so hard to make improvements throughout Sheffield.

“Having so many organisations coming together and working collaboratively was no easy task but the hard work has really paid off.”

Hosted by Daniel Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, the 2017 flu fighter awards took place in Leeds in March. The aim was to celebrate the inspirational work flu fighters have undertaken to raise awareness of the importance of the flu vaccination.

Pictured, right to left, are Sood Soowamber, child health manager at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Ruth Granger, Health Protection Manager at Sheffield City Council, Rachel Staniforth, Screening and Immunisation Coordinator at NHS England/Public Health England, Denise Johnson, Project Manager at Intrahealth and Nicola Meredith, Specialist Nurse Immunisation at Public Health Wales.

