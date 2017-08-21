EU fund helps Sheffield rehab centre on mission for national excellence

A Sheffield recovery centre will almost double its staff thanks in part to a loan from a European Union fund.

Steps Rehabilitation, which helps people get better from serious illness and injuries, has secured £250,000 towards its continued growth.

Steps Rehabilitation aims to become a national centre of excellence.

The purpose-built centre, on the site of the former Jacobs engineering works off Abbeydale Road, opened earlier this year.

It was launched by sisters Toria Chan and Jules Leahy, who saw a gap in the treatment available in particular for younger patients in need of intensive rehabilitation.

Their ambition is to become a national centre of excellence for adults recovering from brain or spinal injuries and complex trauma.

Steps already has 35 staff, and that number could go up by another 30 in the next 12 months, in part thanks to the loan from from NPIF - Enterprise Ventures Debt Finance, which is managed by Enterprise Ventures and part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund.

The money ultimately comes from the EU via the European Regional Development Fund.

Enterprise Ventures investment manager Peter Sorsby said: “Steps Rehabilitation is a new first-class facility for the north of England and the only place in the region which offers this range and level of complex rehabilition.

"Toria, Jules and the management team have put in many years of hard work and invested a significant amount of their own money to open Steps and the initial response has been very positive.

"We are delighted to be able to provide this funding to support them through the early stages.”

The sisters and their fellow directors invested over £1.6 million of their own money to build the state-of-the-art centre, which has 23 bedrooms, a large physio gym, hydrotherapy pool, games and music rooms.

Steps offers residential and day rehabilitation care to both NHS and private clients.

Clinical director Toria said: “A six-year dream has come to fruition and the ability to work with patients and our hand-picked team in a purpose-built facility, with my footprint on much of the clinical design, makes all the hard work in getting here seem worthwhile.

"I have enormous confidence we will be able to make a huge difference to those patients who share our drive and determination to work hard and maximise their recovery.

"We can now offer patients the tools with which to push their own recovery to its pinnacle.”