Doncaster hospital maternity staff member is named star of the month

A member of staff at Doncaster Royal Infirmary’s Maternity department has been named Star of the Month after being nominated by colleagues for consistently going above and beyond.

Julie Shaw, Education Lead for Midwifery, received the accolade for supporting over 240 midwives, doctors and students to take part in safety training, ensuring almost 85% of the maternity team are compliant.

A recent appointee at the Trust, Julie has used innovative ways of communicating with the team to promote training, reviving a private Facebook group which has been used to great effect by the department. This has all been achieved in tandem with her day-to-day tasks as Education Lead, supporting members of the team with skills development, assessment, as well as working with students.

Sharon Dickinson, Head of Midwifery at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “Julie’s hard work has ensured that the department went from 2% compliance to almost 85% in just four weeks in training. Throughout this time, Julie’s dedication and hard work was inspirational, giving her all in order to support the team.

“Julie is an absolute asset to this Trust and her work has been exemplary since she started here. As Education Lead she goes above and beyond each and every day ensuring that members of the team are supported with training, skills development and assessment. Well done Julie!”

Alongside colleague Lynn Crewe and the wider team, Julie has also recently helped to host a Maternity open day for experienced and soon-to-qualify midwives. Taking place at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, the event was a huge success, with almost 50 attendees and 60 applicants to posts at the Trust.

DBH Stars is Doncaster and Bassetlaw Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s STaff Awards & Recognition Scheme. Any member of staff employed by the Trust, or any patient who has visited one of our sites, can nominate somebody who they think deserves recognition.