Celebration for Doncaster drug and alcohol addicts

A Doncaster specialist detoxification and day programme which helps people beat their drug and alcohol addictions is holding an open day to celebrate recovery.

New Beginnings, which is run by Aspire Drug and Alcohol Services in Balby, offers a comprehensive recovery programme to support people’s reintegration into the community. It provides medically assisted programmes in a purpose built unit, offering the maximum amount of support for people aiming to achieve a drug and alcohol free lifestyle.

Aspire Service Manager Stuart Green said: “September is Recovery Month, where people who have reclaimed their lives from drug or alcohol addiction celebrate their recovery and make it visible in the community, providing living proof that recovery is possible.

“It’s also about celebrating the work of services like ours, which help people on the road to recovery and provide them with the right ongoing support so they go on to lead a meaningful lives free of dependency.”

He added: “We‘re so lucky to have such a fantastic unit here in the heart of Doncaster as there’s increasing demand for this kind of service nationally.

“We offer a fully functional detoxification inpatient unit, which is staffed 24/7 by specialist nursing staff along with an integrated structured day programme, which means people are treated in the right environment where recovery can prosper post detox and into the rest of their lives.

“This event is all about raising awareness within the local community of our outstanding facilities and showcasing the fantastic services we offer to support people in their recovery, including reaching out to people who may also need our help.”

Visitors to the drop-in event can attend taster sessions of the groups available at the unit, acupuncture trials, arts and crafts, information stalls and tours of the newly refurbished unit. There will also be live music and a hog roast lunch and buffet.

The event will be held at New Beginnings, Marshall Avenue, Balby, DN4 0QP, on Wednesday September 28. and anyone who requires more information can ring 01302 571240. Visitors are asked to respect this is a drug and alcohol free event.

Anyone who would like a confidential chat about drug or alcohol issues, please ring (01302) 730956, or visit Aspire’s live chat at www.aspire.community