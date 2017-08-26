Call for firms and residents to back Sheffield defibrillator campaign

Sheffield councillors have launched a campaign to get defibrillators installed in each part of their parish.

Members of Ecclesfield Parish Council hope to increase the chances of survival for anyone who goes into a cardiac arrest.

A defibrillator has already been installed outside the council offices in Mortomley Lane, High Green. And Couns Zoe Sykes and Garry Weatherall are now trying to gather support to get more installed in Burncross, Chapeltown, Ecclesfield and Grenoside.

The authority has set aside some money to kick-start the campaign but hopes businesses, residents and organisations will also add their backing.

Coun Sykes said: “A person can have a cardiac arrest at any time or in any place so it’s important to be prepared.

"By placing defibrillators in public places, and training people to use them and to carry out CPR, more lives could be saved. This is why we want to make sure that a defibrillator is located in every part of the parish.

“We have written to local businesses to ask for assistance with raising funds or to provide an appropriate site. We’re now asking for donations from local residents too – and any amount given would be a huge help.

"Each defibrillator costs just over £1,400 to supply and install and with the support of local residents we will try to do everything we can to raise these funds ."

Donations can be made direct to the council. Councillors have already been in touch with some businesses, and are now reaching out to individuals for contributions.

Coun Weatherall said: “Zoe and I have been out and about raising attention to this issue and I am pleased with how it is going at this early stage.

"We will be publishing all the name of participating organisations, unless anonymity is asked for, and we will promote any organisations willing to help the cause.

“It’s an ambitious goal but an attainable one – and I promise that your Labour councillors will work hard to get this achieved."

Call 0114 2845 095 or e-mail ecclesfieldpc@aol.com to support the campaign.