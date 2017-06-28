Bringing flowers to the people

Green-fingered volunteers have made flowers at a health centre easily accessible for members.

The kind-hearted gardeners, from Primetals Technologies Limited, erected and stocked raised flower beds at the South Yorkshire Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Therapy Centre, Catcliffe.

This was done to provide easy wheelchair access and reach without bending for the members, enabling them to fully enjoy the outdoor space and ensuring they are able to be involved in the future upkeep of the garden.

The charity offers holistic, complementary therapies and practical support, mainly for people with MS and neurological conditions.

Staff at Primetals Technologies unanimously voted to support the local charity for the whole of 2017.

Karen Leary, chair of Primetals Technologies Community Matters team said: “The charity was nominated for support by a long-standing member of our community team as it is a stone’s throw from our Sheffield office.

“During our initial visits to the centre, we were impressed to learn of the invaluable service they provide, albeit largely by volunteer support.

“This project to brighten up the grounds and give them the means to start their own gardening club, is the first of several ways we aim to help the centre this year.”

The landscaping project has been made possible with donations from local businesses, including Morrisons at Catcliffe and Homebase in Drakehouse. Advice was also provided by staff at Ferndale Garden Centre and Hillsborough Fencing.

Centre manager Julia Conlan-Greaves said “As a small autonomous charity our dreams don’t always become reality, however this one has.

“Through kindness, generosity and the sheer hard work, the people of Primetals Technologies and the local suppliers who supported this project, our austere-looking building has been transformed into a real gem. What a difference a day made.”