Auction date set as Herd of Sheffield sculptures are sold to highest bidders

The sculptures of the Herd of Sheffield trail will be given new homes next month.

On Thursday, October 20, the Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity is holding an auction at the Crucible, where the fibreglass sculptures from the city’s biggest-ever public art event will be sold off.

The special event will give visitors a chance to bid on their favourite elephant - from the Arctic Monkeys’ signed elephant, to ‘SnookHerd’, autographed by a host of world snooker players including world champion Mark Selby.

It is hoped that people will buy the sculptures for their gardens, reception areas or businesses.

David Vernon-Edwards, director at the charity said: “Whether you’re an avid music fan, an environmentalist or immensely proud of the steel city’s heritage – you’ll find an elephant to reflect your passion. We will be sad to say goodbye to the elephants – not only for us but for the sponsors and the city.”

Money raised will help to pay for a new fluoroscopy system - a life-saving piece of equipment used to obtain real-time, moving X-rays.

The auction starts at 7pm, with registration from 5pm. Tickets £25, visit www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/herd-of-sheffield-auction to book.