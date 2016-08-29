Appeal to help Sheffield scientist find cure for blood cancer

A Sheffield doctor is asking for donations to help support research which could lead to a cure for a potentially fatal blood cancer.

Dr Andrew Chantry is teaming up with Sheffield Hospital’s Charity to try to raise money to allow researcher Georgia Stewart to complete a PhD with Sheffield Myeloma Research Team.

Georgia, who has been working with the team for a year as part of her Biomedical Science degree, has been working on the anti-myeloma virus project.

The project has the potential to eliminate myeloma, a cancer of plasma cells in the bone marrow, leading to a complete cure.

To raise funds, Andrew, a consultant haematologist at the Hallamshire Hospital, will perform with his band, the Zeroes at Medstock 2016 MicroFestival.

He said: “Myeloma is often a killer disease that damages the skeleton, causing horrific pain and loss of mobility and the ability to work or even enjoy life. Current treatments for myeloma are toxic and only partially effective.

“We are very close to a number of key breakthroughs including manipulating viruses to attack only myeloma cells and a number of bone targeted agents that actually stop bone destruction and encourage repair of the damage done.

“Without funding, we will not be able fund Georgia’s PhD, or buy the equipment needed to help her deliver this cure for cancer.”

Andrew hopes to raise £210,000 to fund Georgia’s PhD, along with a new tumour imaging system which would be used to track and assess bone marrow, breast and prostate cancers.

Georgia said: “This could change and extend the lives of those that suffer from myeloma, that’s a goal all of us want for patients.”

Medstock 2016 MicroFestival is on Sunday, September 11, from 2pm, at Yellow Arches Venue, Burton Road.

n For tickets and inform ation email a.d.chantry@sheffield.ac.uk and visit www.campaign.justgiving.com/charity/shct/curemyeloma to donate.