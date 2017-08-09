Health experts issue techniques to reduce anxiety and stress ahead of exam results

Health experts have issued a series of techniques to reduce anxiety and stress as thousands of students await their exam results.

NHS North Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group and NHS Hardwick Clinical Commissioning Group are reminding students that help is at hand and not to keep their concerns to themselves.

Students can take the following steps to reduce anxiety and stress - try relaxation techniques, distract themselves with a family meal or board game, take part in exercise and drink less coffee and alcohol.

Dr Ben Milton, clinical chairman of NHS North Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group said: “When we are anxious, we are likely to predict or think the worst before knowing the facts.

"Students place a high value on their results, so that in itself puts pressure on them.

"Exam results are important but your mental and physical health is more vital.

"Even if the results are not what you expected, there are always options open to you.”