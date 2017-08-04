HEADLINE: Sheffield set for sunshine

A day of sunshine is expected in Sheffield, as the weather improves today after a wet week.
According to the Met Office, temperatures will reach a high of 19C.
Tomorrow, some early sunshine is possible but cloud is expected to soon develop and there could be some showers, which may turn heavy and thundery in places by the afternoon.
Sunday will start off bright but it will turn cloudy and there could be the odd shower.
