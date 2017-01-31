Head to the circus!

Cirque du Soleil’s brand new production, ‘Varekai, Tales of the Forest,’ will opens its tour here in Sheffield this week, with five performances at Sheffield Arena.

The story of Varekai begins with a single man parachuted into the shadows of a magical forest; a kaleidoscopic world imbued with fantastical creatures.

The show will open in the Steel Hall setting on Thursday and will run until Sunday. From a group of 20 street performers at its beginnings in 1984, Cirque du Soleil now has 4,000 employees, including 1,300 performing artists from 50 different countries.

