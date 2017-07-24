Hay and corn set alight during busy weekend for South Yorkshire firefighters

Have your say

South Yorkshire firefighters had a busy weekend - tackling arson attacks, a hay fire and an electrical blaze.

A shed was torched by arsonists on Adlington Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Bales of hay were deliberately set alight on Ollerton Road, Athersley, Barnsley at about 8.30pm. Firefighters from Cudworth station were at the scene around 40 minutes.

Arsonists set fire to corn on Common Road, Brierley, Barnsley at 6.20pm on Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to a fire in a car on Herries Road, Shirecliffe, Sheffield at 7.30pm. The blaze had been caused by an electrical fault.

A shed on an allotment on Midland Road, Swinton, Barnsley in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Later that morning, at around 10.50am, firefighters were called to a fire in a Vauxhall Meriva, on Bellhouse Road, Shiregreen, Sheffield. The fire had been started by smoking material left on a seat.

Firefighters also assisted with getting a driver out of a car that had gone into a ditch on Green Arbour Road, Thurcroft, Rotherham at 7.40pm on Friday.