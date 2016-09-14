Hawley's Yorkshire show Hollow promise

South Yorkshire's finest Richard Hawley will continue to showcase storming latest album Hollow Meadows when he plays York at the weekend.

Saturday sees Sheffield's esteemed singer songwriter's eighth studio album feature among impressive back catalogue.

The guitar star, late of Treebound Story and Britpop favourites Longpigs, appears with Boss Caine on the Fibbers stage.

“As long as I’m playing guitar, I’m happy” says the northern poet laureate (here singing I Still Want You), lover of all things vinyl, especially rockabilly and rock’n’roll 45s.

Arguably one of the most exciting and relevant musicians of his generation, Richard brings wonderfully crafted songs, forged from a long performance history that began playing between Hamburg strippers and included three years touring with Steel City contemporaries Pulp.

Burgeoning solo career and debut full album Late Night Final forged him become a consummate performer with the man-of-the-people consistently pushing his own boundaries to bring us yet more musical riches.

Recorded at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studio, his latest LP saw Hawley return to sophisticated and subtle arrangements that made him so widely loved and revered in the first place.

Meditating on such themes as ageing, fallibility and relationships, much of the classic album shared a brooding, yet wistful and romantic atmosphere in keeping with early albums as well as touches of 2009’s Truelove’s Gutter and Standing At The Sky’s Edge.

For the first time, he demoed songs in his shed studio, which glories under the name of Disgracelands, with his long-time guitarist and confidant cum co-producer Shez Sheridan.

Opening track I Still Want You stands out as Hawley at his most vulnerable and romantic, featuring signature chorus that only he seems capable of writing "like a ballroom spotlight on a glitterball".

UK folk scene's finest including neighbour and friend Martin Simpson as well as Nancy Kerr are included on the album while other guests includes long-time mate Jarvis Cocker and Hick Street Chip Shop Singers, comprising assorted Sheffield luminaries, including Slow Club’s Rebecca Taylor.

September 17 the streets will indeed be ours for a special two-man performance from 7.30pm at the Toft Green venue with tickets costing £25.