Have your say and help shape the park

People who care for the Peak District National Park - whose work shapes and protects its iconic landscapes, or who enjoy its benefits - are invited to take part in a public consultation.

The consultation asks what people think about the Peak District National Park’s special qualities and how these are represented in the National Park Management Plan. It also asks if eight areas of impact identified in the new plan are the best themes to focus on.

The National Park Management Plan is a plan for the place, for visitors, and for the people who live and work in the Peak District National Park. It encourages everyone to work together to conserve and enhance the special qualities for the benefit of all. It describes for everyone what the main issues and priorities are. It then sets out how those issues are going to be tackled over the next five years.

The call to join in the consultation, and help shape how the Peak District National Park is managed, comes from the management plan advisory group.

This group is independently chaired by Dianne Jeffrey. She said: “We want to know if people think we are focusing on the right issues so we are asking people to join in at an early stage of updating the management plan.

“Our consultation document introduces eight special qualities and eight areas of impact where we would like to focus our work over the next five years. We believe these define what is special about the Peak District National Park and where we believe we can make the biggest difference to some of the key issues currently affecting it.”

Visit www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/npmpconsultation for the survery, which goes live today and is available until July 31.