Have you seen missing teen in South Yorkshire?

Police are seeking South Yorkshire public help to find 15-year-old Molly Goulding.

They believe Brinsworth area of Rotherham may hold key to safe discovery of the teenager, reported missing from Manchester on Wednesday August 24.

Investigating officers believe she journeyed to Doncaster as she was last seen leaving Galsworthy Close area of Balby the day after.

Police are now growing increasingly concerned for Molly’s welfare as she has now not been seen for over a week.

She could possibly be in Brinsworth and is thought to be wearing green coat, grey tracksuit and grey Nike trainers.

Have you seen Molly? If you know where she is call 101 and quote incident number 587 of 2 September 2016.