South Yorkshire Police need your help to find missing man Shaun Smith.

A Barnsley man, Shaun was last seen in Worsbrough Country Park on West Street at 3.40pm today.

He is described as white, about six feet tall and of heavy build.

Shaun was last seen wearing a blue bomber jacket, green shorts and grey shoes.

Police are urging who has seen him to get in touch on 101, quoting incident number 686 of September 14.