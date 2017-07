Investigations are underway into a spate of break-ins across Sheffield over the last week.

Burglars on the look-out for electrical items stole from homes in Main Road Darnall; Tideswell Road, Firth Park; Montford Drive, Burngreave and Denham Road, Sharrow.

Crooks have also broken into homes in Springvale Road, Crookesmoor; Ivy Park Road, Ranmoor; Balmoral Crescent, Lodge Moor and Deer Park Road, Stannington.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.