Have-a-go-hero 'stared down barrel of a gun' after jumping into action to stop Doncaster armed robber

A have-a-go-hero found himself staring down the barrel of a gun after he bravely sprang into action to stop an armed robbery at a Doncaster shop.

Daniel Brassett walked into the Majeed Brothers convenience store in Adwick Road, Mexborough, and saw the shopkeeper was being attacked by a man wearing a balaclava and armed with a gun.

The battered shutters at Majeed Brothers in Mexborough.

Without a thought for his own safety, Mr Brassett ran to the aid of the frightened shopkeeper and pulled the attacker away from him.

The attacker then pointed his gun at the have-a-go-hero before fleeing the store.

Mr Brassett has now been awarded a Chief Constables Commendation for his brave actions following the incident on Thursday, August 25, at 8pm. He received the award from chief superintendent Tim Innes, superintendent Neil Thomas and chief inspector Adrian Brown.

In a joint statement, the three top cops said: "Mr Brassett is an upstanding and commendable member of the public who, despite of the threat, acted to help someone else who was in need.

“There are many people who wouldn’t have had the bravery to react in the way Mr Brassett did and he should be extremely proud of his reactions, as without them there may have been a very different outcome.”

Mr Brassett has not yet commented on the award, but he has won praise from people in the community who have taken to Facebook to congratulate him.

Mark Brassett, believed to be his sibling, said: "Yes, Daniel lad! Well done brother."

Janet Weiss said: "Well done lad, not many like you left."

The attacker has never been caught.

In a separate incident, the same convenience store was ‘ram-raided’ as part of a botched burglary attempt on Thursday, January 5, at 3.30am.

Raiders allegedly drove a white Ford Connect van drove into the shutters of the shop in order to gain access to it, but left empty handed.

Nobody was available for comment at the shop.

Anyone with information about both incidents is asked to contact police on 101. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.