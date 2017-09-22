Hate football? Here's 10 ways to avoid the Steel City Derby in Sheffield on Sunday

It is the most eagerly awaited date on the calendar for fans of Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday - and this Sunday sees the first Steel City Derby for five years.

But not everyone loves football, so if you want to avoid the big Blades v Owls clash this weekend, here's just some of the other things going on across the city so you can steer well clear of any soccer shenanigans.

DESIRE UNDER THE ELMS, Crucible Theatre

Ephraim Cabot’s sons work from morning till night, believing his farm will one day be theirs. But everything changes when the old man returns from town with a new wife. Once banned in Britain, this is a haunting and erotic tragedy from Nobel Prize-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill. The show runs at the Crucible until October 14. Tickets are available on 0114 249 6000.

DINE SHEFFIELD

Dine Sheffield is a week-long celebration with amazing savings on a variety of menus at participating venues.

Around 50 of the city centre’s favourite eateries will be serving up fixed price offers to showcase the outstanding diversity of its vibrant food offer. Each restaurant has crafted a bespoke menu for either £5, £10 or £15 per person, which will be available during Dine Sheffield week.

Visit the Dine Sheffield website for the full details on all the offers available. www.dinesheffield.co.uk

Going Public - The Kirkland Collection at Museums Sheffield: Graves Gallery

Going Public: International Art Collectors in Sheffield continues at the Graves Gallery this autumn with one of the UK’s finest private collections of modern and contemporary art.

Reflecting a passion for photography, minimalism and geometric abstraction, Jack Kirkland’s personal collection brings together work by some of the most important artists of the past 75 years.

This new exhibition showcases personally selected highlights from the collection, including painting, sculpture, works on paper and photography by Carl Andre, Donald Judd, Joseph and Anni Albers, Bridget Riley, Lewis Baltz and more. Entry is free.

Little Gems 2017 at Museums Sheffield: Millennium Gallery

Since 2005, thanks to the support of Sheffield Assay Office, emerging designer-silversmiths from Sheffield’s Yorkshire Artspace have had the chance to exhibit their work at the Millennium Gallery through the Little Gems programme.

The new Little Gems Commissions on display in the Millennium Gallery foyer have been made by Elizabeth Handforth & Caroline McNeil-Moss and Victoria Radcliffe as part of the Yorkshire Artspace Studio Programme for Designer Silversmiths and Jewellers.

The commission, which is supported by Sheffield Assay Office, offers opportunity to emerging silversmiths and the finished objects then become part of the metalwork collections of Sheffield Assay Office and the city of Sheffield, which is cared for by Museums Sheffield.

Master of all Trades: The John Ruskin Prize 2017 at Museums Sheffield: Millennium Gallery

Works shortlisted for the John Ruskin Prize 2017 are making their debut at the Millennium Gallery. Inspired by the Victorian artist, critic and scholar, the award, established by The Big Draw in collaboration with the Guild of St George, is now in its fourth year.

The 2017 Prize invited artists, makers and craftspeople from across the UK to investigate the theme of the artist as polymath, a multi-skilled master of many disciplines.

Of Kith & Kin at Studio Theatre

This Sheffield Theatres and Bush Theatre co-production by Chris Thompson is a gripping new dark comedy which takes us to the heart of what happens when we choose our family too. The production runs until October 7.

Sheffield Handmade Pop-Up Shop at Sheffield Winter Garden

Come along and browse the wares of several local crafty makers, who will be setting up shop in the Winter Gardens.

Brought to you by Sheffield Sellers on Etsy, the #sheffieldhandmade pop-up shop will feature handcrafted cards, hair accessories, Sheffield-themed mugs, unique wools and yarns, beautiful jewellery, gothic home decor and lovingly-made bags - there really will be something for everyone. Pop in from 10.30am-5pm Monday-Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sundays. The shop will be open from the 1-29 September 2017.

Small Stories: At Home in a Dolls' House at Museums Sheffield: Weston Park

Explore the fascinating stories behind some of the UK’s best-loved dolls’ houses in this new exhibition on tour from the V&A Museum of Childhood.

Small Stories will take visitors to Weston Park on a journey through the history of the home through 12 intricately crafted dolls’ houses spanning over 300 years. Marriages, parties, politics and crime play out in country mansions, suburban villas, newly-built council estates and high-rise apartments, as each house is brought to life by the characters that live and work there.

Nether Edge Festival

The festival concludes with Party In The Park in Chelsea Park from 1pm to 4pm. There will be animals, dog agility, bouncy castle, face painting, sports, games, food and entertainment.

There will be street food including pizzas, Pakistani food, drinks and homemade cakes from the WI.

Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K

It’s back … following its debut in 2016, the much talked-about Asda Foundation Sheffield 10K returns on Sunday 24th September.

Thousands took part in 2016, and it’s set to be even bigger and better in 2017. Cheer on the runners as they race through the heart of the Steel City.