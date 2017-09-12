Happy birthday as Broomhill Community Library turns 60

Have your say

Supporters of a Sheffield library gathered this week to celebrate a milestone many thought they would never see.

Volunteers and former staff gathered at the Broomhill Community Library on Taptonville Road to mark the facility's diamond jubilee on Tuesday.

A cake with a photograph of the library building

It was 60 years to the day since Sheffield Lord Mayor Albert Ballard opened the building, and the woman in the position now, Anne Murphy, was at Tuesday's celebrations.

A cake, which featured a photograph of the historic building, was cut, before an afternoon of reminiscing and tours of the library.

The mood was one of pride and pleasure, according to Jill Sinclair.

Mrs Sinclair, a Dover Road, Hunter's Bar resident, is the garden historian at the library.

"There were a whole range of people reminiscing," she said.

"There was quite a lot of pride, I'd say."

It took on special meaning for many there, who were involved in the fight to save the community library in 2014.

Hugh Cotton, the chair of the group to keep the library open, was there.

"It was very nice to have him there," events co-ordinator Kathy Harbord said.

Mrs Harbord recalled campaigning alongside Mr Cotton at the Natwest Bank on the corner of Fulwood Road and Taptonville Road as they fought to keep the library open.

There were also events in the city centre.

"It was a massive campaign which took a huge amount of time and effort."

Mrs Harbord, who lives in Broomhill, wants to forget about the past.

"We're celebrating now," she said.

"Celebrating the fact that the library has been in Broomhill for 60 years."

There are six weeks' worth of events planned.

They began with the Heritage Open Day at the weekend.

On September 22, people will be able to share their own experiences of the library at a special event hosted by Val Hewson from Reading Sheffield.

The interactive night will focus on the history of the Broomnhill Community Library.

"We want people to be able to share their own experiences of the library," Mrs Harbord said.

The building which was completed in 1870. Volunteers want to use it long into the future, too.

They will use a grant of £2,000 from the Town Trust to look into using the basement as a space for locals to enjoy.

"We want to be a community hub for everyone in Broomhill," Mrs Harbord said.