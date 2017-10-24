Halloween happenings at Manor Lodge

Have your say

Ghosts, witches, werewolves, skeletons and monsters filled the grounds of Manor Lodge to celebrate its Scary Spook day on Saturday.

A variety of abominable activities were organised for the 'little terrors'.

Spook Day at Sheffield Manor Lodge

Youngsters can the chance to explore the ruins, get lost in the lavender labyrinth and find out about the history of the site in the discovery centre.

Guests had the chance to follow the special pumpkin treasure trail and see how scary their costumes compared in the frightful photo booth whist grooving to the monster music.

Rita Atkins and Mia Parrinello, ten, doing the pumpkin trail