Hair today, gone tomorrow... Well done, Daniel!

Big-hearted youngster Daniel McGovern started secondary school sporting a brand new hairstyle after having his long locks choped off for charity.

The ten-year-old – who grew his hair for more than two years – had it cut last Wednesday to help youngsters who are fighting cancer.

Daniel before the haircut. Picture: Anne Shelley.

Daniel, of Newbold, will now donate the locks to the Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children who suffer hair loss due to their gruelling treatment.

Generous Daniel – whose close cousin died of cancer three years ago – has also been fundraising for the charity, so far bringing in more than £1,500.

His proud mum Elaine said: “Daniel was very nervous about the haircut and couldn’t watch when he was having it done.

“His dad cut off one plait and his big brother Thomas cut off another – I couldn’t bring myself to do it.

“Della Milnes at Salon DM in Knifesmithgate made a lovely job of cutting his hair and he loves his new style.

“I barely recognise him.”

Elaine added: “I’m immensely proud of Daniel – I think he’s inspirational.

“As you can imagine, it’s been tough for a young boy to grow his hair long.

“He’s suffered terrible teasing and taunts at school – he’s been called all sorts of horrible names.

“I hope Daniel’s story shows other children what you can do when you really believe in something and how you can stand up to bullying and do something exceptional no matter how young you are.”

Daniel thanked everyone who supported him in his fundraising efforts.

He added: “The Little Princess Trust is such an important charity and I really wanted to help children who have lost their hair.”

It’s not the first time Daniel has helped others – when he was eight he raised £60 to aid victims of typhoons in the Philippines.

You can still sponsor Daniel by visiting www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Dan-Daniel.

For more information about the Little Princess Trust, visit www.littleprincesses.org.uk.