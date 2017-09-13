Gust of wind of 67mph recorded in Sheffield as Storm Aileen blows in

Have your say

Storm Aileen damaged trees across Sheffield last night as fierce winds whipped the city.

A gust of 67mph was recorded at the weather station at High Bradfield and there are reports that a tree has been blown over onto a house this morning in Grimesthorpe.

The storm has wreaked havoc across the country, felling trees, damaging buildings and causing power outages. A number of roads across the country have been closed.

Hundreds of homes in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire have been left without power and a gust of 74mph was recorded in Wales.