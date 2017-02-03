Gunman who opened fire in Sheffield got the wrong house

Detectives investigating a shooting in Sheffield believe the gunman who fired through a living room window got the wrong house.

Janet Tuckett was watching TV in the early hours of Wednesday when a gun was fired through her living room window - narrowly missing the 65-year-old.

The gunman was captured on a CCTV system installed at the OAP's home in Southey Hall Road, Southey Green, and detectives want anyone who recognises the culprit to come forward.

They suspect the shooting is linked to an identical incident in Wortley Road, High Green, last month, but that Mrs Tuckett and her husband, James, 68, were not the intended targets.

Superintendent Rebecca Chapman, in charge of intelligence and crime operations for South Yorkshire Police, said: "We believe they weren't the intended victims."

She admitted that CCTV footage of the gunman in action made 'shocking' viewing.

It shows a hooded gunman in white trousers and a white hooded top opening fire at Mr and Mrs Tuckett's home at 3am on Wednesday.

The gun is fired twice before the offender fled.

Video: Sheffield gunman caught on CCTV

Supt Chapman said: "I have seen the footage and it is a really shocking offence.

"We always take firearms incidents seriously. This type of offence is extremely rare.

"I appeal to anyone who recognises the offender in this footage to come forward. It is a distinctive jacket and someone somewhere knows who it is.

"For someone not involved in organised crime it is very very rare to be caught up on any offences."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Breaking: Child sex abuse gang who exploited girls in Sheffield and Rotherham jailed for 81 years

Video: Hardy sow Elizabeth gives birth to record breaking 10 female piglets at Sheffield farm

Dangerous sex offender raped South Yorkshire girl under five years old

Sex attack victims thanked for reporting offences which landed gang behind bars

Sheffield Wednesday: Get all the latest owls stats

Sheffield United: Get all the lastes Blades stats