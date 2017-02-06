Gunman who fired at Sheffield house still at large

A gunman who opened fire at a Sheffield house remains at large today.

He shot bullets through the living room window of a house on Southey Hall Road, Southey Green, in the early hours of last Wednesday - narrowly missing a pensioner watching television.

The shooting was captured on a CCTV camera and police enquiries to find the culprit are underway.

Detectives believe the shooting may be linked to an identical incident in Wortley Road, High Green, last month, but that the gunman got the wrong house in the latest attack.

Video: Sheffield gunman caught on CCTV

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Enquiries remain ongoing in relation to this incident."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

