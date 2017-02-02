Gun fired at house in Sheffield in early morning attack

A police probe is underway after a gun was fired at a house in Sheffield in the early hours of this morning.

Two shots were fired through a ground floor window of a house in Southey Hall Road, Southey Green, at 3am.

South Yorkshire Police said there were two people in the house at the time of the shooting but nobody was hurt.

The shooting is being linked with an incident in Wortley Road, High Green, on Tuesday, January 24 in which a gun was fired at another house.

Two arrests have been made over the earlier incident.

Detective Inspector John Yoxall said: “Thankfully, the two people inside the house were not injured during this incident.

“Enquiries are now underway to identify those responsible, and we believe the offenders were attempting to target a particular address.

“We are also exploring the possibility that this incident could be linked to other recent firearms related incidents in Sheffield, including one at a house in Wortley Road, Sheffield, on Tuesday, January 24 at about 11.15pm.

“No one was injured during this incident, in which a shot was fired at the house, and enquiries remain ongoing.

“Yesterday morning we arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the shooting in Wortley Road. A 29-year-old man was arrested on Thursday 26 January.

"Both men have been released on bail whilst the investigation continues."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

