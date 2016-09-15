Gun, drugs, ammunition and cash found in police raids in Sheffield

A gun, drugs, ammunition and cash were seized in a series of police raids in Sheffield.

Officers swooped on properties in Burngreave and Pitsmoor yesterday morning in a series of pre-planned raids organised after a gun was seen in a takeaway in the city over the weekend.

A man was reported to have been spotted with the gun on the Wicker on Sunday night.

South Yorkshire Police said yesterday that five arrests were made in the raids but today clarified that six people were held in total - three men and three women.

The men, aged 26, 33 and 36, and the women, aged 19, 48 and 64, were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm and have been bailed pending further enquiries.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "A firearm, ammunition cash and a quantity of, what is believed to be controlled drugs, were recovered at one of the addresses."

The gun will be forensically examined and tested to establish whether it can be linked to any shootings or crimes.

The gun will also be examined for fingerprints to help officers trace those who have handled it.

A number of road were closed while officers carried out the raids and searched homes and gardens.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.