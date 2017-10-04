Gun and knife used in Sheffield off-licence robbery

Have your say

Armed men stole cash and alcohol from an off-licence in Sheffield last night.

The men, armed with a knife and a gun, entered the Booze Express on Lyons Close, Burngreave, at about 8.20pm.

Men stole cash from a man walking down Spital Hill in the early hours of this morning.

The man was threatened at about 12.30am. The thieves demanded cash.

Police urge anyone with information about the incidents to get in touch, via 101.