Guide Dogs seeks to extend its team

A Sheffield charity is seeking a volunteer organiser, to help organise local events and collections.

The Guide Dogs Sheffield branch needs someone who is confident with good communication and organisational skills, to work in the local area with its well-established group of fundraisers.

David Clough, Guide Dogs volunteer consultant, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for someone to make a difference to their community. Our volunteer organiser will have the opportunity to build experience, meet people and help support Guide Dogs.

“The volunteer organiser will work as part of a team and will assist with organising branch events and fundraisers.

“The ideal volunteer will be able to be the point of contact for Guide Dogs and for people who want to raise money in this area; to co-ordinate fundraising tasks for the branch and to delegate them to other volunteers where appropriate, and book venues for collections.”

Guide Dogs provides mobility and freedom to blind and partially sighted people, as well as campaigning for the rights of people with visual impairment. The charity has been expertly breeding and training guide dogs for more than 75 years, providing many thousands to blind and partially-sighted people of all ages. They also deliver confidence-building rehabilitation services to adults, young people and children - including long cane mobility training and communication and daily living skills.

The branch is also currently seeking fundraisers who would be able to help and assist with events.

Email david.clough@guidedogs.org.uk or call David on 0345 1430221 for more details on any of these roles. Visit www.guidedogs.org.uk/volunteer if you would like to apply for a role.