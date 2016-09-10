'Growing concerns' for missing Rotherham man

Police have 'growing concerns' for the wellbeing of a missing 30-year-old man.

Officers are appealing to the public to report any sightings of Rotherham man Danny Fellows, who was last seen on Friday afternoon at around 3pm in the Canklow area.

A spokesman said: "There has been no contact with Danny or any sightings of him since this time.

"Danny has connections in the Rawmarsh area of Rotherham as well as in Barnsley.

"Have you seen Danny? Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 64 of September 10 2016."