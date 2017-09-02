Group launched to teach fishing in South Yorkshire schools

A new group is being set up to teach angling in schools across South Yorkshire.

Fishing for Schools, a national initiative that brings angling into schools, is launching its new South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire group at this weekend's Chatsworth Country Fair.

The initiative offers fun and educational courses in angling to schools around the country.

The free courses are tailored to the national curriculum and are particularly suited to, but not exclusively for, groups of children with special educational and behavioural needs.

Now South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire schools are invited to get involved with the new group that is being set up in the area.

The courses will involve both classroom and practical sessions, with the fly fishing taking place at Ladybower Reservoir and coarse fishing at fisheries including Press Manor, near Chesterfield.

Group coordinator Steve Newsome said: "We shall be in the Fishing for Schools and Castaway Fishing Zone at Chatsworth Country Fair and invite anyone who’d like to learn more about the initiative to come along and meet us.

"We want to make connections to schools all across the region and stress that Fishing for Schools is accessible to all.

"We shall have our wheelie boat, which allows wheelchair users to fish on the lake, on the stand, and will be showcasing some of the activities that are part of Fishing for Schools courses, like fly tying, casting and cookery.”