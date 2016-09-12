Grieving mums host fun day for South Yorkshire charity

Two grieving mums - who lost their little daughters to rare conditions - brought laughter and smiles to scores of families at a fundraising fun day.

Charlotte Mayor and Joanne Tennick decided to plan the event, held at Maltby’s Edward Dunn Memorial Hall on Sunday, in memory of their daughters, Elsa and Rosie.

The Tennick family.

Proceeds raised on the day will be donated to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice in North Anston, where both girls received care.

Charlotte, who lost Elsa in 2015 to spinal muscular atrophy type one, said: “While Elsa had been in hospital we had very little chance to hold her, change her nappies, or feed her, but we were able to do that at Bluebell Wood. We had her christened at Bluebell Wood and her four-year-old sister Olivia held a candle.”

Joanne, whose baby daughter Rosie died from brittle bone disease, also paid tribute to staff and facilities at Bluebell Wood. She said: “We could see Rosie whenever we wanted, our family and friends could visit to say their goodbyes with no visiting hours in place and we had beautiful moulds of Rosie’s feel created - amazing memories.”

Visitors to the fun day enjoyed appearances from Disney’s Frozen star Queen Elsa, along with a bouncy castle, face painting, and a range of stalls and games.

Anna Gott, hospice community fundraiser, said: “Both the Mayor and Tennick family are such an inspiration. Charlotte and Joanne working together on fundraising ventures is so wonderful to see and everyone is so proud of them. Their positive attitude to helping raise awareness and funds for Bluebell Wood in memory of their daughters is fantastic and so heart-warming.”