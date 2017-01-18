Greggs WILL open in huge building in Chesterfield town centre

A big Greggs store is to open in Chesterfield town centre after planning permission was granted.

The well-known bakery chain will occupy the site of the former Burton shop on Burlington Street.

An opening date for the new store - which will include tables and chairs outside - has not yet been revealed.

There are currently six Greggs stores in the Chesterfield area - three of which are the town centre.

Greggs is the largest bakery chain in the UK.

It specialises in savoury products such as sandwiches, pasties and sausage rolls and sweet items including doughnuts and vanilla slices.

Last year, Greggs unveiled two new 'healthy' pasties which both have under 300 calories.

The snacks, with chicken katsu or Bombay potato fillings, shun the indulgent greasiness of flaky pastry for a more heart-friendly sourdough.

Roger Whiteside, the company's chief executive officer, said: "Greggs is well-loved for its traditional pasties and sausage rolls, but we recognise that our customers are increasingly looking for lower calorie and lower fat options."

The Burton store closed in June after moving to Tesco Extra on Lockoford Lane in the town.