Greggs launch their 'summer diet' plan range - but still includes sausage rolls

Greggs have launched their new "diet plan" range for the summer and there's not a sausage roll or a steak bake in sight.

The bakery chain has collaborated with a leading dietitian to create a healthier eating regime in time to get fit for the summer.

A new Balanced Choice range includes a range of meals and treats, all under 400 calories, and includes three "cold press" juices.

The eating plan has been devised following a month-long experiment using four dieters with Greggs saying they have collectively lost over two stone of weight.

These lighter options, including low-calorie salads and wraps, are all included in a 7-day plan created by Greggs to help people lose weight.

As well as a coconut, lime and chilli chicken salad for dinner, Greggs has included a sausage roll and Margherita pizza slice for lunch.

The 30-day diet plan was created by independent dietitian Laura Clark and is made up entirely of products from the Greggs menu.

She has even issued five top tips for a pre-holiday diet:

1. Monitor what you're eating either through a diary, online tool or quick photos taken on your phone. Raising awareness of the food you put in your mouth is a powerful first step and those that monitor their intake have been shown to double their weight loss.

2.Don’t be afraid of eating on the go – there are lots of healthier options out there. Try opting for a salad or low calorie wrap for your lunch.

3. Try to eat breakfast every day! This sets you up for the day. Porridge pots are a great option if you’re pushed for time and eating on the go.

4. Look at how much protein you’re eating. Regulating it across the day and including at each meal or snack can help to keep you fuller. Lean protein sources are best - chicken, eggs, fish and pulses for example. Look at the ways that fitting light exercise into your day can lead to a healthy lifestyle.

5. Regular exercise tends to breed healthier dietary habits. Using a step tracker to aim for the national guideline of 10,000 steps per day is a great start to burning more calories.