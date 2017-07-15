Green-fingered children help Sheffield primary school to bloom

A Sheffield primary is looking blooming marvelous thanks to the hard work of green-fingered staff and pupils.

The playground and grounds of Wisewood Community Primary School, in Wisewood is packed full of colourful floral displays and plants.

Casey admires the flowers at the school

Staff and pupils are now keeping their fingers crossed they have put in enough hard work to impress the judges of the Yorkshire in Bloom competition.

The school was visited by the judging team last week and will find out if it has won a prize later in the year.

In 2013, the school scooped the Young People's Award, beating off competition from across Yorkshire.

Karen Webster, office administrator at the school, said: "We have two playgrounds and part of them are cordoned off into different zones with metal troughs that are full pf plants.

Olivia gets to work in one of the raised beds

"We have a sensory garden at the front of the school which we've had for a few years.

"We also have a wildlife pond at the bottom of the yard and there are lots of raised flower beds around the school."

Children from pre-school age upwards get involved with the flowers and planting, with the school's gardening club playing a vital role in the upkeep along with the caretaker.

"A lot of the plants are donated to us. We ask parents and others for donations and we do some fundraising," said Karen.

Jack and Emma in the playground at Wisewood Community Primary School

"All the children get involved, right from pre-school age."

Donna Graham, whose son attends the school, said: "Wisewood School is always looking at its best, with loads of plants, flowers, climbers and trees.

"All the children get involved and the caretaker especially takes a lot of time making sure it always looks beautiful.

"As a parent I'm always impressed with the way the school looks. It certainly brightens the place up."