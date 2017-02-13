Grease, Toy Story and Back To The Future to be screened as drive in cinema returns to Doncaster

Classic movies including Grease, Toy Story and Back To The Future are among the line up of favourite flicks as a drive-in cinema returns to Doncaster next month.

The Moonlight Drive In Cinema, which proved at hit at Christmas, will return to the Keepmoat Stadium from March 17-23 with another string of movies to suit all ages and tastes.

The run will kick off with Grease on March 17 with two movies being screened each day during the cinema's visit.

Among other highlights are Jurassic World. Suicide Squad, The Lion King and Dirty Dancing.

In the run up to last Christmas, a string of smash hit Hollywood movies and festive favourites were aired to hundreds of viewers, who watched the action unfoled from the comfort of their cars.

The Moonlight Drive-in Cinema describes itself as the UK's biggest drive in cinema and is based in Scarborough.

Founded in 2014, the outdoor cinema specialists now operate a number of locations across the UK.

Based mainly within Yorkshire, the firm offers both permanent locations and mobile events, screening both the latest blockbusters and classic films.

A statement on the firm's Facebook page said: "Moonlight Drive-in Cinema is a unique outdoor cinema attraction that provides a high quality digital cinema experience in the comfort of your own personal space.

"Moonlight Drive-in Cinema opened its doors for the first time in July 2015 and by providing a cinema experience with a difference we are giving our customers a re-invented way of enjoying a new release or an old classic."

Tickets are £25 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy, and are on sale now at www.moonlightcinema.com/doncaster

Drive-in cinemas are well-known as an American institution and their peak popularity came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, with some 4,000 drive-ins spread across the United States.

The full line up is:

March 17: 18.30: Grease

March 17: 21.30: Dirty Dancing

March 18: 18.30: The Lion King

March 18: 21.30: Bridget Jones's Baby

March 19: 18.30: Finding Dory

March 19: 21.30: A Nightmare On Elm Street

March 20: 18.30: Back To The Future

March 20: 21.30: Suicide Squad

March 21: 18.30: Jurassic World

March 21: 21.30: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

March 22: 18.30: The Little Mermaid

March 22: 21.30: The Notebook

March 23: 18.30: Toy Story

March 23: 21.30: The Bodyguard

