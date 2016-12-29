GRAPHIC IMAGES WARNING: Couple robbed and attacked on Sheffield street

A man and woman were assaulted and robbed as they walked home from a Sheffield pub after a Christmas drink.

Scott Willis and Stacy Law were targeted by two men on Greenland Road, Darnall, after having a Christmas drink at the White Rose pub in Handsworth.

Scott Willis and Stacy Law before the ambush

Writing about their ordeal on Facebook and urging people with information to come forward, Stacy said her partner was left 'battered' and she had a ring stolen in the Christmas Eve ambush.

She said Scott's daughter was also there and was spat at by one of two teenage girls with the robbers.

Stacy said Scott, who suffered a gash to his head in the attack, was fortunate not to have suffered any broken bones.

Posting on Facebook, she wrote: "On Saturday, December 24, myself, my boyfriend Scott Willis and his daughter had gone to the White Rose at Handsworth for drinks and left around 10pm.

Stacy Law's ring was stolen

"We walked down to Darnall and stopped off for food. We got as far as the garage on Greenland Road, where Scott was attacked by two men - one was tall, of a big build, with black hair, dark skin and about 25. The other was in his 50s, had grey hair, dark skin and left Scott battered.

"My ring was taken and I was left screaming and shaking. I was calmed down by lovely, caring people who came out of their home and phoned the ambulance. The police arrived quickly but the men were not found.

"Scott is back at home. No broken bones or fractures. Very lucky.

"Our Christmas was spent in the hospital."

Scott Willis was attacked in Sheffield

She branded the robbers 'scum'.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.