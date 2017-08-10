Graduates finish Team Programme

Eleven South Yorkshire youngsters have graduated from the Prince’s Trust Team’s 12-week programme.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue, and South Yorkshire Police, have teamed up with the Prince’s Trust to deliver the programme, which is a 12-week personal development course for unemployed 16-25 years olds, offering work experience, qualifications, practical skills, community projects and a residential week.

The group of young graduates have all been thrown out of their comfort zones in recent weeks, participating in a week-long residential in the Peak District, transforming the Swinton Lock area as part of their community project and learning new skills in individual work placements.

The graduation, which was held at Rotherham Town Hall, was a celebration of all their hard work and efforts, and was attended by friends and families as well as local dignitaries.

SYFR area manager, Steve Helps, said: “The last 12 weeks have been about building the confidence of these young people and equipping them with the skills qualifications and experience to find employment and build better lives for themselves. From classes in CV building to work placements we have been able to offer participants crucial skills and insights they otherwise may never have experienced.”

SYP chief inspector, Jenny Lax, said; “The team programme is about giving young people confidence and skills to find employment or get back into education. Well done to everybody that has graduated from this latest programme.”

Email princestrust@syfire.gov.uk for details.